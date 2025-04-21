What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Election Commission of India.

The comments came during his speech to the Indian diaspora in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

The BJP accused Gandhi of regularly defaming India on foreign land and questioned his credibility following the Maharashtra election results.

"Why does Rahul always defame India on foreign soil?" BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari said on X.