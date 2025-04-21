'Defaming India again': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for EC comments
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Election Commission of India.
The comments came during his speech to the Indian diaspora in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
The BJP accused Gandhi of regularly defaming India on foreign land and questioned his credibility following the Maharashtra election results.
"Why does Rahul always defame India on foreign soil?" BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari said on X.
Criticism
BJP leaders criticize Gandhi's foreign remarks
Bhandari slammed Gandhi, saying, "Anti Democracy, Anti India Rahul Gandhi...begins to question the Indian democratic process on foreign soil."
He further questioned why Rahul always defames India abroad.
Shehzad Poonawalla also denounced Gandhi's speech, accusing him of humiliating Indian organizations and institutions overseas.
He said that this behavior shows how people are starting to go against the country while opposing PM Modi.
Allegations
Gandhi's allegations about the Election Commission
While speaking, Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was "compromised" and highlighted problems with the system.
"It is very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised...More people voted in the Maharashtra Assembly elections than there are adults in Maharashtra."
How could 65 lakh voters vote between 5:30pm and 7:30pm when it takes about three minutes for a voter to vote?
Transparency
Gandhi's call for transparency in Maharashtra elections
"If you do the Math, it would mean that there were lines of voters till 2 AM, but this did not happen," Gandhi said.
He also raised concerns over the refusal to share the videography of the elections.
"When we asked them for the videography, they not only refused but they also changed the law so that now we are not allowed to ask for the videography."