'Khalistani elements planning my assassination': Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu
What's the story
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that some pro-Khalistan elements belonging to the 'Waris Punjab De' group led by radical preacher Amritpal Singh are conspiring to kill him and other political leaders of Punjab.
Bittu made the allegations public on Sunday, claiming the conspiracy was revealed through leaked screenshots of a social media chat.
The central government has reportedly taken cognizance of the plot by the 'Waris Punjab De' leadership.
Details
WhatsApp chat reveals assassination plot
The leaked WhatsApp conversation had reportedly exposed the group's plans to attack Bittu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
This came after the Punjab government extended Amritpal Singh's detention under the National Security Act (NSA) for another year.
Singh has been languishing in custody since his arrest on April 23, 2023, and is currently lodged at Dibrugarh jail in Assam.
Criticism
Singh's father criticizes AAP government
Singh's father, Tarsem Singh, has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for renewing his son's detention under the NSA.
Amritpal Singh, a self-styled disciple of dead Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was arrested from Rode village on April 23 last year after a month-long chase.
Meanwhile, Bittu has condemned the AAP government's apparent soft spot toward criminals masquerading as political activists.
Commitment
Bittu vows to maintain peace and unity in Punjab
Bittu has vowed that the Centre won't allow anti-national elements to disturb Punjab's stability.
He reiterated his commitment to peace and brotherhood, inspired by his family's legacy of sacrifice.
"I come from a family of martyrs, and I am not intimidated by extremist threats," Bittu said.
"I will not allow Punjab to descend into darkness again. Those behind this conspiracy will face the consequences."