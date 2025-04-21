What's the story

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that some pro-Khalistan elements belonging to the 'Waris Punjab De' group led by radical preacher Amritpal Singh are conspiring to kill him and other political leaders of Punjab.

Bittu made the allegations public on Sunday, claiming the conspiracy was revealed through leaked screenshots of a social media chat.

The central government has reportedly taken cognizance of the plot by the 'Waris Punjab De' leadership.