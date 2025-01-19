Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death for 54 days and lost around 20kg, has agreed to take medical aid to attend the upcoming talks according to sources.

This is the first time representatives from the Centre have interacted with protesting farmers since previous talks with Union ministers failed last year.

"We urge him to break his fast, take medical aid so that he can participate in the meeting," Ranjan said at Khanauri protest site.