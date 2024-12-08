Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions escalate at the Punjab-Haryana border as police fire tear gas at protesting farmers, who claim the police's list of permitted protesters is incorrect.

The farmers, demanding farm debt waivers, pensions, no electricity tariff hikes, and justice for victims of past violence, are determined to march to Delhi despite intensified security measures.

The protest was previously halted after police action resulted in injuries, including one farmer losing his hearing due to tear gas exposure.

Farmers are demanding a legal guarantee of MSP

Cops fire tear gas at farmers again at Punjab-Haryana border

What's the story A group of 101 farmers tried to resume their march to Delhi from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border on Sunday. The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and resolution of other related issues. However, their march was stopped by Haryana Police soon after they started their journey, resulting in clashes and tear gas shells by police.

"We will first identify them and then we can allow them to go ahead. We have a list of the names of 101 farmers, and they are not those people—they are not letting us identify them—they are moving ahead as a mob," a Haryana police official said. But one farmer questioned the requirement, saying, "The police are asking for identity cards, but they should give a guarantee that they will allow us to go to Delhi."

The farmer said the list the police have is wrong, as it doesn't have the names of farmers coming to the protest. "We have asked them (the police) to let us move ahead and we will show them our identity cards. Police are saying that we (farmers) don't have permission to move ahead - so why do we have to prove our identity?...We are trying to sort things out through dialogues - but anyhow we will move ahead," he said.

In view of the fresh march attempt, security has been tightened at the Punjab-Haryana border. Barricades have been placed and prohibitory orders under Section 163 have been imposed to prevent gatherings of more than five people. The Khanauri border of Punjab-Haryana has also been sealed with four-layered security and 13 contingents deployed.

Apart from MSP guarantees, the protesting farmers are also demanding farm debt waivers, pensions for farmers and laborers, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases against farmers, and justice for victims of past violence. The march was called off on Friday after police action left at least 16 farmers injured. Reportedly, one farmer even lost his hearing ability in the tear gas shelling.