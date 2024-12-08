Cops fire tear gas at farmers again at Punjab-Haryana border
A group of 101 farmers tried to resume their march to Delhi from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border on Sunday. The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and resolution of other related issues. However, their march was stopped by Haryana Police soon after they started their journey, resulting in clashes and tear gas shells by police.
Identity verification leads to clashes
"We will first identify them and then we can allow them to go ahead. We have a list of the names of 101 farmers, and they are not those people—they are not letting us identify them—they are moving ahead as a mob," a Haryana police official said. But one farmer questioned the requirement, saying, "The police are asking for identity cards, but they should give a guarantee that they will allow us to go to Delhi."
List of police wrong, says farmer
The farmer said the list the police have is wrong, as it doesn't have the names of farmers coming to the protest. "We have asked them (the police) to let us move ahead and we will show them our identity cards. Police are saying that we (farmers) don't have permission to move ahead - so why do we have to prove our identity?...We are trying to sort things out through dialogues - but anyhow we will move ahead," he said.
Visuals from the protest site
Security measures intensified at Punjab-Haryana border
In view of the fresh march attempt, security has been tightened at the Punjab-Haryana border. Barricades have been placed and prohibitory orders under Section 163 have been imposed to prevent gatherings of more than five people. The Khanauri border of Punjab-Haryana has also been sealed with four-layered security and 13 contingents deployed.
Farmers' demands and allegations against Punjab government
Apart from MSP guarantees, the protesting farmers are also demanding farm debt waivers, pensions for farmers and laborers, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases against farmers, and justice for victims of past violence. The march was called off on Friday after police action left at least 16 farmers injured. Reportedly, one farmer even lost his hearing ability in the tear gas shelling.