Air India pilot found dead in Mumbai; boyfriend arrested
A 25-year-old Air India pilot, Srishti Tuli, was discovered dead in her Mumbai apartment in Andheri (East) on Monday. Her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit, a 27-year-old from Delhi, has been arrested by the Powai police on charges of abetment to suicide. Tuli's family alleged that Pandit abused her and controlled her, including her dietary habits by prohibiting her from eating non-vegetarian food, the Indian Express reported.
Argument between Tuli and Pandit preceded tragic incident
The couple, who met two years ago in Delhi while training for a commercial pilot's license, reportedly had an argument at Tuli's apartment on Sunday night. After the fight, Pandit left for Delhi but returned when Tuli called him, allegedly saying she intended to commit suicide. On returning, he found the apartment door locked from inside and found Tuli unresponsive after getting it opened by a key maker.
Tuli's family suspects foul play, urges thorough investigation
Tuli was rushed to Seven Hills Hospital in Marol but was declared dead on arrival. The post-mortem report lists suicide as the cause of death. However, Tuli's family suspects foul play and believes Pandit may have murdered her and tried to pass it off as suicide. They allege he withdrew money from her bank account and perhaps blackmailed her, demanding a thorough probe into these allegations.
Pandit arrested under abetment to suicide charges
Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonawane said Pandit was arrested under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the basis of a complaint from Tuli's family. "He was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to four days' police custody," Sonawane said. The police are analyzing Tuli's phone for conversations with Pandit and will record statements of her family, friends, colleagues, and roommates.
Tuli's uncle reveals Pandit's controlling behavior
Tuli's uncle Vivekkumar Tuli told the police that Pandit would frequently misbehave with her and attempt to control her. He said that after Tuli missed the engagement function of Pandit's sister due to work, he refused to talk to her for nearly 10 days. "He used to yell at her publicly... He used to damage her car and leave her in the middle of the road," Vivekkumar said in his statement.