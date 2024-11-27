Summarize Simplifying... In short An Air India pilot, Tuli, was found dead in her Mumbai apartment, with her boyfriend, Pandit, arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

The couple had a heated argument before Tuli's death, and despite the post-mortem report listing suicide as the cause, her family suspects Pandit of foul play, alleging he withdrew money from her account and may have blackmailed her.

The police are investigating, examining Tuli's phone records and statements from her acquaintances, while her uncle has revealed Pandit's controlling behavior towards her. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The pilot's boyfriend has been arrested

Air India pilot found dead in Mumbai; boyfriend arrested

By Snehil Singh 07:42 pm Nov 27, 202407:42 pm

What's the story A 25-year-old Air India pilot, Srishti Tuli, was discovered dead in her Mumbai apartment in Andheri (East) on Monday. Her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit, a 27-year-old from Delhi, has been arrested by the Powai police on charges of abetment to suicide. Tuli's family alleged that Pandit abused her and controlled her, including her dietary habits by prohibiting her from eating non-vegetarian food, the Indian Express reported.

Dispute details

Argument between Tuli and Pandit preceded tragic incident

The couple, who met two years ago in Delhi while training for a commercial pilot's license, reportedly had an argument at Tuli's apartment on Sunday night. After the fight, Pandit left for Delhi but returned when Tuli called him, allegedly saying she intended to commit suicide. On returning, he found the apartment door locked from inside and found Tuli unresponsive after getting it opened by a key maker.

Family's suspicions

Tuli's family suspects foul play, urges thorough investigation

Tuli was rushed to Seven Hills Hospital in Marol but was declared dead on arrival. The post-mortem report lists suicide as the cause of death. However, Tuli's family suspects foul play and believes Pandit may have murdered her and tried to pass it off as suicide. They allege he withdrew money from her bank account and perhaps blackmailed her, demanding a thorough probe into these allegations.

Arrest details

Pandit arrested under abetment to suicide charges

Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonawane said Pandit was arrested under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the basis of a complaint from Tuli's family. "He was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to four days' police custody," Sonawane said. The police are analyzing Tuli's phone for conversations with Pandit and will record statements of her family, friends, colleagues, and roommates.

Uncle's statement

Tuli's uncle reveals Pandit's controlling behavior

Tuli's uncle Vivekkumar Tuli told the police that Pandit would frequently misbehave with her and attempt to control her. He said that after Tuli missed the engagement function of Pandit's sister due to work, he refused to talk to her for nearly 10 days. "He used to yell at her publicly... He used to damage her car and leave her in the middle of the road," Vivekkumar said in his statement.