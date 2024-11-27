Summarize Simplifying... In short In Mumbai, a father fatally stabbed his son for refusing to call his stepmother 'Ammi'.

The father claimed it was a suicide, but the court dismissed this, citing evidence of antemortem and homicidal injuries.

Despite the prosecution's call for a death sentence, the judge sentenced the father to life imprisonment, noting his cruel intent and societal indifference. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred in August 2018

Mumbai: Father kills son for not calling stepmother 'Ammi'

By Snehil Singh 07:03 pm Nov 27, 202407:03 pm

What's the story A Mumbai Sessions Court sentenced Salim Ali Ibrahim Shaikh to life imprisonment for murdering his 20-year-old son, Salim Shaikh. The incident occurred in Dongri, Mumbai, in August 2018 after a dispute over the son's refusal to call his stepmother "ammi" (mother). The argument turned violent when Shaikh stabbed his son multiple times with a pair of scissors.

Distress call

Mother's distress call and crime scene discovery

The victim's mother filed the FIR, saying the argument took place between 9:00pm and 9:30pm. She rushed to the police station seeking help, fearing for her son's safety. When police reached the spot, they found Salim Shaikh in a pool of blood, having been stabbed multiple times with scissors.

Trial proceedings

Father's defense and court's rejection

During the trial, Shaikh had claimed that his son's death was a suicide, alleging that Salim had inflicted injuries on himself under the influence of drugs. The mother had also supported this claim in court. However, Judge Dr. SD Tawshikar dismissed these claims after examining evidence that showed the injuries were antemortem and homicidal.

Verdict details

Court's observation on father's behavior and societal apathy

The judge observed if it was a suicide attempt, the mother wouldn't have approached police. Further, Shaikh's fleeing from the spot went against his defense as he didn't wait to help his injured son. The court also emphasized the use of scissors showed cruelty and intention to harm. Though prosecution sought death sentence, calling it a "rarest-of-rare case," the judge felt that life imprisonment was appropriate given the circumstances.