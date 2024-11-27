Mumbai: Father kills son for not calling stepmother 'Ammi'
A Mumbai Sessions Court sentenced Salim Ali Ibrahim Shaikh to life imprisonment for murdering his 20-year-old son, Salim Shaikh. The incident occurred in Dongri, Mumbai, in August 2018 after a dispute over the son's refusal to call his stepmother "ammi" (mother). The argument turned violent when Shaikh stabbed his son multiple times with a pair of scissors.
Mother's distress call and crime scene discovery
The victim's mother filed the FIR, saying the argument took place between 9:00pm and 9:30pm. She rushed to the police station seeking help, fearing for her son's safety. When police reached the spot, they found Salim Shaikh in a pool of blood, having been stabbed multiple times with scissors.
Father's defense and court's rejection
During the trial, Shaikh had claimed that his son's death was a suicide, alleging that Salim had inflicted injuries on himself under the influence of drugs. The mother had also supported this claim in court. However, Judge Dr. SD Tawshikar dismissed these claims after examining evidence that showed the injuries were antemortem and homicidal.
Court's observation on father's behavior and societal apathy
The judge observed if it was a suicide attempt, the mother wouldn't have approached police. Further, Shaikh's fleeing from the spot went against his defense as he didn't wait to help his injured son. The court also emphasized the use of scissors showed cruelty and intention to harm. Though prosecution sought death sentence, calling it a "rarest-of-rare case," the judge felt that life imprisonment was appropriate given the circumstances.