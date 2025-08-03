Kartik denies link to Pakistani restaurant's Houston event: Controversy explained

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has clarified that he is not associated with an upcoming Independence Day event in Houston, USA. The event, Azadi Utsav-The Indian Independence Day, is reportedly organized by a Pakistani-owned restaurant, which generated controversy due to India's strained relationship with Pakistan. The clarification comes after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) sent a notice to Aaryan over his alleged participation in the event.

Statement Aaryan's team issues statement after FWICE's letter Aaryan's team released an official statement that read, "Kartik Aaryan is not associated with this event in any capacity. He has never made an official announcement about participating in this event." "We have contacted the organizers and requested to remove all promotional materials featuring his name and image." A Pakistani-owned restaurant, Aga's Restaurant and Catering, has reportedly organized the celebration.

Federation's letter FWICE expressed 'deep concern' over Aaryan's alleged participation FWICE's letter to Aaryan expressed "deep concern" and stated, "As per the attached poster, you are being featured as the lead guest for this celebration." It further added that the same restaurant is hosting a separate event to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14. "The simultaneous promotion of Indian and Pakistani national events by the same establishment not only creates a conflict of interest but also violates the ongoing national sentiment and directives."

Letter 'Hurt national sentiment...': FWICE to Aaryan FWICE stated, "FWICE has issued a directive for all members and stakeholders of the Indian film industry to completely boycott Pakistani artists, technicians, and performers in light of Pakistan's continued involvement in terror attacks against India, including the recent brutal attack in Pahalgam, where innocent Indian civilians and tourists lost their lives." "Your association with an event hosted by a Pakistani-owned entity, even if unintentional, is in direct conflict with these directives and has understandably hurt national sentiment."