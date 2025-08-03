LOADING...
Majumdar was traveling from Mumbai to Kolkata

IndiGo passenger found after going missing post viral slap incident

By Snehil Singh
Aug 03, 2025
09:31 am
What's the story

Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, a 32-year-old man from Assam's Cachar district, was found at Barpeta railway station after going missing post a mid-flight incident. Majumdar was traveling on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata when he suffered a panic attack. During this episode, another passenger, Hafijul Rahman, slapped him. The incident was caught on video and went viral.

Missing report

Majumdar didn't board his connecting flight to Silchar

After the flight landed in Kolkata, Rahman was detained and later released by the police. However, Majumdar didn't board his connecting flight to Silchar on Friday. His family reached Silchar airport to receive him, but couldn't contact him as his phone was switched off. His father, Abdul Mannan Majumdar, stated that they filed a missing person's complaint after viewing the viral video.

Discovery

Majumdar found at Barpeta railway station

The police later found Majumdar at Barpeta railway station, nearly 800km from Kolkata and 400km from Silchar. He was reportedly unwell and is now being taken home. IndiGo has banned Rahman from flying on any of its flights following the incident. The airline said in a statement, "The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our foremost priority."

