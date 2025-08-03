IndiGo passenger found after going missing post viral slap incident

After the flight landed in Kolkata, Rahman was detained and later released by the police. However, Majumdar didn't board his connecting flight to Silchar on Friday. His family reached Silchar airport to receive him, but couldn't contact him as his phone was switched off. His father, Abdul Mannan Majumdar, stated that they filed a missing person's complaint after viewing the viral video.

Discovery

Majumdar found at Barpeta railway station

The police later found Majumdar at Barpeta railway station, nearly 800km from Kolkata and 400km from Silchar. He was reportedly unwell and is now being taken home. IndiGo has banned Rahman from flying on any of its flights following the incident. The airline said in a statement, "The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our foremost priority."