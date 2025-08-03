IndiGo passenger found after going missing post viral slap incident
What's the story
Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, a 32-year-old man from Assam's Cachar district, was found at Barpeta railway station after going missing post a mid-flight incident. Majumdar was traveling on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata when he suffered a panic attack. During this episode, another passenger, Hafijul Rahman, slapped him. The incident was caught on video and went viral.
Missing report
Majumdar didn't board his connecting flight to Silchar
After the flight landed in Kolkata, Rahman was detained and later released by the police. However, Majumdar didn't board his connecting flight to Silchar on Friday. His family reached Silchar airport to receive him, but couldn't contact him as his phone was switched off. His father, Abdul Mannan Majumdar, stated that they filed a missing person's complaint after viewing the viral video.
Discovery
Majumdar found at Barpeta railway station
The police later found Majumdar at Barpeta railway station, nearly 800km from Kolkata and 400km from Silchar. He was reportedly unwell and is now being taken home. IndiGo has banned Rahman from flying on any of its flights following the incident. The airline said in a statement, "The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our foremost priority."
While on board an Indigo flight,a Muslim man had a panic attack and started crying.— D (@Deb_livnletliv) August 1, 2025
While the cabin crew was helping him ,a chapri from the rotten society slapped him.
This man should be banned from every public transport.
pic.twitter.com/zZPnroGlkC pic.twitter.com/4W5e6uJwxM