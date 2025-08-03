IIT Bombay student dies after falling from hostel terrace
What's the story
A 23-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student died after falling from the terrace of a hostel building on Saturday. The deceased, Rohit Sinha, was a final-year BTech student in Meta Science. He was declared dead at a nearby hospital after the incident, which took place around 2:30am.
Investigation progress
Suicide angle being probed
The Mumbai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the Powai Police Station and are investigating the incident. A suicide angle is also being looked into as part of the probe. The police have recorded statements from fellow IIT students who were with Sinha on Friday night, but found nothing suspicious so far. Speculation that Sinha may have been upset over not getting a placement was dispelled as placements begin in December, the Indian Express reported.
Institutional response
IIT Bombay expresses sorrow
IIT Bombay has expressed deep sorrow over Sinha's untimely death in a statement on X. The institute said, "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the untimely passing of our final-year student...in a tragic incident that occurred late last night." The statement further added, "His sudden and untimely death has deeply shocked us and we share in the grief." The Powai Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.