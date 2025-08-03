J&K: One soldier injured, 2 terrorists killed in 'Operation Akhal'

The third day of "Operation Akhal" in Jammu and Kashmir 's Kulgam district saw the killing of two terrorists and injuries to one soldier. The operation is a major counter-terrorism exercise launched by security forces after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Akhal forest area. Sounds of blasts and gunfire continued through the night as security forces engaged with a group of terrorists hiding under forest cover.

Operation details Three terrorists gunned down in ongoing operation The operation was launched on Friday with a cordon and search operation after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. An initial exchange of fire took place, leading to a temporary halt in the operation for the night. The next day, security forces resumed their efforts and gunned down three terrorists.

Terrorist group TRF terrorists killed in operation The terrorists killed in the operation are said to be members of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The TRF had earlier claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. High-tech surveillance systems and elite paramilitary forces are part of "Operation Akhal," which is being closely monitored by the Director General of Police (DGP) and the 15 Corps Commander.