Abbottabad to Muzaffarabad to Poonch-Rajouri: How Pahalgam terrorists entered India 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed that the terrorists behind the deadly Pahalgam attack in April were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The attackers, who killed 26 tourists and injured 16 others, are believed to have entered India through the Poonch-Rajouri corridor after starting their journey from Abbottabad, Pakistan. This route is known for cross-border terrorism activities.

Local collaboration Two locals arrested for allegedly harboring the terrorists Two locals, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, have been arrested for allegedly harboring the terrorists before the attack. They reportedly provided food, shelter, and logistical support to the attackers at a seasonal hut in Hill Park. "The two men provided food, shelter, and logistical support to the terrorists, who, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists based on their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever," News18 quoted the NIA as saying.

Ongoing investigation Investigators probing terrorists' links to past attacks in Jammu The NIA is now probing the terrorists' possible links to past attacks in Jammu. The attackers are believed to have been highly trained and may have been involved in previous incidents. Investigators are analyzing digital footprints to track their movements within Jammu and Kashmir, but a specialized communication system used by the group has made tracking difficult. Authorities have collected a range of evidence, including police sketches, CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and technical data.