Abbottabad to Muzaffarabad to Poonch-Rajouri: How Pahalgam terrorists entered India
What's the story
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed that the terrorists behind the deadly Pahalgam attack in April were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The attackers, who killed 26 tourists and injured 16 others, are believed to have entered India through the Poonch-Rajouri corridor after starting their journey from Abbottabad, Pakistan. This route is known for cross-border terrorism activities.
Local collaboration
Two locals arrested for allegedly harboring the terrorists
Two locals, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, have been arrested for allegedly harboring the terrorists before the attack. They reportedly provided food, shelter, and logistical support to the attackers at a seasonal hut in Hill Park. "The two men provided food, shelter, and logistical support to the terrorists, who, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists based on their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever," News18 quoted the NIA as saying.
Ongoing investigation
Investigators probing terrorists' links to past attacks in Jammu
The NIA is now probing the terrorists' possible links to past attacks in Jammu. The attackers are believed to have been highly trained and may have been involved in previous incidents. Investigators are analyzing digital footprints to track their movements within Jammu and Kashmir, but a specialized communication system used by the group has made tracking difficult. Authorities have collected a range of evidence, including police sketches, CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and technical data.
Evidence trail
Case not formally closed yet
Despite the solid evidence trail, the NIA has not formally closed the case yet. The role of local support in aiding terrorists during their journey is under close scrutiny as part of this ongoing investigation into one of India's most gruesome terrorist attacks in recent years. The Pahalgam attack resulted in strained ties between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi suspending the Indus Water Treaty and launching "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.