CRPF jawan and two terrorists killed

Kathua attack: 1 CRPF jawan killed, 2 terrorists gunned down

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:15 pm Jun 12, 202403:15 pm

What's the story A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and two terrorists neutralized in an encounter in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir that broke out on Tuesday evening. CRPF jawan Kabir Dass was critically injured by gunfire from a terrorist in Saida Sukhal village, Kathua district, at around 3:00am, according to officials. He was immediately transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Attack details

Terrorists attack village, injure civilian

Officials reported that a terrorist opened indiscriminate fire to breach the security cordon in Saida Sukhal village, located over 60 km from Jammu. The attack on Tuesday evening near the International Border injured a civilian. During a follow-up search operation, security forces killed one terrorist, while another was neutralized on Wednesday as the operation continued. The terrorists are suspected to have infiltrated from across the border.

Police presence

Senior police officers present at encounter scene

Senior police officers, including the Additional Director General of Police, are on the scene of the encounter. The police have cordoned off the area, and with the assistance of the CRPF, a house-to-house search is currently underway. About the operation in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village, ADGP (Jammu zone) Anand Jain said, "Two terrorists...surfaced in the village...and asked for water from a household. The people got frightened, and as soon as information was received, a police team rushed to the village."

Civilian casualty

Assault rifle, rucksack recovered from slain terrorist

"One of the terrorists tried to hurl a grenade at the police team and was killed in the exchange of fire...the second terrorist is reported to be hiding in the village," Jain said. An assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the slain terrorist. These incidents follow an attack on a bus carrying Shiv Khori temple pilgrims to Katra. The bus veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi, killing nine and injuring 42.

Doda

6 security personnel hurt in Doda encounter

Separately, in Doda, terrorists targeted a joint checkpoint of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chattergalla area late Tuesday night, sparking a fierce gunfight that lasted several hours. Five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a Special Police Officer were injured and taken to the hospital. Additional security forces have been deployed to the area to intensify the operation against the terrorists.