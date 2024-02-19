'Article 370: The Prologue' gives historical overview of J&K
Yami Gautam Dhar is gearing up for the release of the upcoming political thriller Article 370. The movie has been in the buzz ever since the makers announced the venture. It revolves around the now abrogated Article 370 which gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir special status. Now, ahead of its release, the makers have released a historical prologue video.
More about Article 370
The prologue video gives a historical overview of how Jammu and Kashmir got special status. The clip, voiced by Ajay Devgn, also sheds some light on the tense political situation in the state and the adjoining areas. To note, the historic abrogation of Article 370 was decided on August 5, 2019. The Aditya Dhar-bankrolled project also stars Priyamani in a pivotal role.