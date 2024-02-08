Prolific actor Jaideep Ahlawat celebrates his 44th birthday on Thursday

Jaideep Ahlawat's birthday: Looking back at actor's early career highlights

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Feb 08, 202404:10 am

What's the story Jaideep Ahlawat had aspirations of joining the Indian Army, but the call to act changed his destiny! A graduate of the esteemed Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he embarked on a cinematic journey way back in 2008. However, it was Meghna Gulzar's Raazi in 2018 that propelled him to new heights. On his 44th birthday, let's revisit his early roles.

Next Article

#1

'Khatta Meetha' (2010)

Although Ahlawat headed to Mumbai in 2008, it wasn't until 2010 that he secured his first notable role in Priyadarshan's Khatta Meetha. Ahlawat portrayed a negative character, showcasing his versatility early in his career. Khatta Meetha itself, a satirical comedy-drama, revolves around the prevalent issues of corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies in society. It featured Akshay Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.

#2

'Aakrosh' (2010)

As Pappu Tiwari—the brother-in-law of a local strongman in Aakrosh, Ahlawat's character had one job—to pick fights. Ahlawat once shared how he felt "petrified" while delivering his first dialogue in the film. "Because that scene had the entire cast around—Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Paresh Rawal, Pankaj Tripathi." This particular role helped him establish an image that complemented his towering stature.

#3

'Rockstar' (2011)

Undeniably, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar stands as a cinematic gem, acclaimed for its mesmerizing music by AR Rahman and a stellar performance of Ranbir Kapoor as Janardan "Jordan." In this iconic production, Ahlawat took on the role of Kapoor's elder brother, a seemingly small yet profoundly impactful character. Ahlawat skillfully embodied the quintessential Jatt trait from Pitampura, New Delhi, infusing authenticity into his portrayal.

#4

'Gangs of Wasseypur' (2012)

In Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur, Ahlawat portrayed Shahid Khan, the patriarch of the Khan family, demonstrating his gritty side with impeccable precision. Many acclaimed actors currently active in the industry, such as Rajkummar Rao and Piyush Mishra, were integral parts of this two-part crime saga. This film marked a turning point in Ahlawat's career, catapulting him to significant recognition in India.

#5

'Vishwaroopam' (2013)

Following the success of GoW, Ahlawat appeared in a Tamil spy thriller, Vishwaroopam (2013) alongside Kamal Haasan. The movie achieved considerable success. Subsequently, he reprised his role in the Hindi version of the film titled Vishwaroop, also released in the same year. Impressed by Ahlawat's acting prowess, Haasan cast him in the sequel, Vishwaroopam 2, released in 2016, solidifying Ahlawat's presence in the industry.