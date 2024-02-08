Best ghazals by Jagjit Singh

Jagjit Singh's birth anniversary: Ghazals that keep him alive

What's the story The world of Indian music has given us timeless voices, tunes, and emotions that resonate across generations. Among the legendary ghazal singers, we had Jagjit Singh, known as the Ghazal Samrat, who gave us countless ghazals that are still etched in our hearts. On Singh's 83rd birth anniversary, here are five gems that continue to keep him alive among us.

'Hothon Se Chhu Lo Tum'

His ghazals often made their way to films. Among the many popular ghazals of Singh is Hothon Se Chhu Lo Tum from the 1981 movie Prem Geet. Composed and sung by Singh, the lyrics were penned by Indraveer. It's also the most famous soundtrack of Prem Geet. Starring Raj Babbar and Anita Raj in the lead, the film was directed by Sudesh Issar.

'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'

Mirza Ghalib's poetry has been a favorite among Indian and Pakistani music legends. There have been renditions of his numerous poems, including Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. While one rendition of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi is sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar, there is another version of it which has been voiced by Singh. Both versions are equally famous and melodious.

'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya'

Most people who belong to the late '80s and early '90s era have Hoshwalo Ko Khabar Kya as one of their most loved ghazals sung by Singh. From Sarfarosh, it features Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre, while Naseeruddin Shah is shown singing it in the film. The lyrics were originally written by Nida Fazli while the music was composed by the famous duo Jatin-Lalit.

'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho'

The list of his memorable and iconic ghazals cannot be complete without the mention of Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho. With Kaifi Azmi's lyrics and Singh's voice and music, the song has a romantic tone to it. Pictured on Shabana Azmi and Raj Kiran, the song was featured in Mahesh Bhatt's 1982 film Arth. The movie also co-starred Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patil.