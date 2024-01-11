Fatima Sana Shaikh's birthday special: Popular titles other than 'Dangal'

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday, January 11

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh turned 32 on Thursday. She gained popularity as a leading actor with Dangal, essaying Geeta Phogat's character in the sports biopic. But before Dangal, she also acted as a child artist in Ishq, Chachi 420, and One 2 Ka 4. Celebrating her birthday, we bring you some of her recent and popular works.

'Sam Bahadur'

Shaikh was last seen in Vicky Kaushal-led Sam Bhadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and helmed by Meghna Gulzar. She essayed the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, gaining a positive response for her performance. The film, which was released on December 1, 2023, clashed at the theaters with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

'Dhak Dhak'

Tarun Dudeja's road adventure drama Dhak Dhak is a 2023 film that follows the story of four women riders belonging to different age groups. They come together for a ride from Delhi to Khardungla, India's highest motorable road. Starring Shaikh as videographer Sky, the film also features Ratna Pathak Shah as Mahi, Dia Mirza as Uzma, and Sanjana Sanghi as Lali.

'Modern Love Mumbai'

One of the finest performances that Shaikh delivered in recent times is in Modern Love Mumbai. She appeared in the part of the anthropology titled Raat Rani. Helmed by Shonali Bose, it's the story of Kashmiri woman Lali who is working in Mumbai as a cook. Her security guard husband Lutfi leaves her, shattering all dreams but leaving behind an old cycle.

'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Another anthology film that starred Shaikh is the 2021's Ajeeb Daastaans. In Shashank Khaitan's Majnu, Shaikh played Lipakshi's character who is in an unhappy marriage with Babloo (Jaideep Ahlawat). Lipakshi seeks love outside marriage with Raj Kumar (Armaan Ralhan), their driver's son. The story then goes on to reveal several twists and turns that make the plot interesting.