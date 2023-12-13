Happy birthday, Venkatesh Daggubati: Most-loved Telugu films

Venkatesh Daggubati will be next seen in Sailesh Kolanu's 'Saindhav'

Venkatesh Daggubati is one of the leading Telugu stars. He charmed the pan-Indian belt recently after he starred with his real-life nephew Rana Daggubati as his reel-life father in Netflix's Rana Naidu. The actor is now gearing up for another pan-India release, Saindhav, which is set to release in January 2024. On his 63rd birthday, let's revisit his best Telugu film roles.

'Kaliyuga Pandavulu'

Daggubati made his acting debut with Kaliyuga Pandavulu in 1986. The film is considered one of his finest performances to date. Paired opposite actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, Daggubati was seen as a rich young man who falls in love with a woman hailing from a middle-class background but is smart and grounded. Helmed by K Raghavendra Rao, Daggubati won his first Nandi Award for it.

'Bobbili Raja'

Released in 1990, Bobbili Raja is a B Gopal directorial. The romantic drama is about Raja, a modest man living in a village who is in love with Rani from a wealthy family. Despite their families' disapproval, they get married. However, the woman's father implicates Raja in a false case, only to break their marriage, and get his daughter married to a wealthy businessman.

'Chanti'

Released in the year 1992, Chanti is a Telugu movie that bagged Daggubati a nomination in the Filmfare Awards South for Best Actor. Helmed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty and starring Meena as the female protagonist, it is enlisted as one of the most iconic performances of the actor. He won his third Nandi Award for the movie in the Best Actor category.

'Preminchukundam Raa'

The five-time winner of the Nandi Award, Daggubati won his fourth Nandi Award for the 1997 film Preminchukundam Raa. A romantic drama, the film features Daggubati in the leading role alongside Anjala Zaveri as the female protagonist. Directed by Jayanth C Paranjee, the film was a huge commercial success at the box office. It highlighted many themes, including family drama.