'Telusu Kada': Nani launches Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Raashii Khanna starrer

By Aikantik Bag 05:21 pm Oct 18, 2023

'Telusu Kada' to mark Neeraja Kona's directorial debut

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's upcoming Telugu film, Telusu Kada, recently kicked off with a star-studded event featuring actors Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty. Produced by People Media Factory, this marks their 30th production. Natural Star Nani attended the launch, sounding the clapboard for the first shot, while actors Nithiin and Aadhi Pinisetty presented the script as a gesture of good luck.

Stylist Neeraja Kona to make her directorial debut

Making her directorial debut, renowned stylist and costume designer Neeraja Kona will bring us Telusu Kada, a heartfelt love story. The film's glimpse, released on YouTube a few days ago, continues to trend. Several industry personalities graced the event, including directors Bobby, Harish Shankar, Nandini Reddy, Bommarillu Bhaskar, screenwriters Kona Venkat, Vakkantham Vamsi, Mallik Ram, and producers Vijayender Reddy and Naga Vamsi.

