Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' is steady

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 10:48 am 1 min read

Anushka Shetty is a big name in Telugu films, gaining nationwide fame after the success of the Baahubali franchise. The actor made a comeback on celluloid with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty and the movie is running quite well at the Telugu box office. The romantic comedy collected decent amounts on weekdays and is currently looking forward to witnessing a considerable rise over the weekend.

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mahesh Babu P directorial earned Rs. 1.2 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 17.85 crore in India. The movie is available in Telugu and Tamil languages and received rave reviews from critics. The cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others.

