SIIMA 2023: Rana-Mrunal to host the ceremony; streaming details out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 04:38 pm 1 min read

SIIMA 2023 is taking place in Dubai

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back with its 11th edition, honoring the best talent in the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada movie industries. The two-day event will take place on Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm IST at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Reportedly, actor-producer Rana Daggubati and Sita Ramam actor Mrunal Thakur will host the star-studded event.

Fans are super excited for the event

The much-anticipated award ceremony will be airing on Sun TV network and reportedly will be streamed live on SIIMA's YouTube channel. Several big stars across the three industries have traveled to Dubai for the event. Fans are excited as several adept actors and technicians have been nominated in various categories. Superstar Mammootty has been nominated twice in the Best Actor category (Bheeshma Parvam and Rorschach). The other actors nominated are Basil Joseph and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others.

