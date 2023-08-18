#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jailer' is aiming for the Rs. 250 crore mark

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jailer' is aiming for the Rs. 250 crore mark

Written by Aikantik Bag August 18, 2023 | 11:41 am 1 min read

'Jailer' box office collection

The last weekend was a phenomenal one for Indian films. The holy trinity (Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar) locked horns at the box office and all of them emerged victorious. Megastar Rajinikanth's Jailer has been a revelation and the actor proved that age is just a number. After crossing the Rs. 200cr mark domestically, the film is looking to surpass more milestones.

Unprecedented box office collection so far

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned Rs. 10 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 235.65 crore in India. The movie is all about charisma, over-the-top action, and redefining the megastar's stardom. The cast includes Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mohanlal, among others. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline