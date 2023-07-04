Entertainment

Robo Shankar's speech objectifying Hansika Motwane sparks controversy; receives condemnation

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 04, 2023 | 06:01 pm 2 min read

Robo Shankar recieves backlash over controversial remarks on Hansika Motwani

The trailer launch event of Partners—a film featuring Hansika Motwani and Aadhi Pinisetty—grabbed headlines due to actor Robo Shankar's controversial remarks about Motwani. During the event, Shankar's speech objectified the actor and his remarks received widespread condemnation. While Shankar tried to pass off his comments as light-hearted, many individuals, including a journalist, who attended the event, noted that Shankar had crossed a line.

What were Shankar's remarks that were labeled as 'crass'?

In his speech, Shankar revealed that he had requested Motwani to let him touch her legs during one scene but was denied permission. Making some crass remarks while describing the actor, Shankar added that Motwani allowed Partners's star Pinisetty to touch her, referring it to as a "privilege" of being a hero. Motwani, who was present on stage, seemed upset with Shankar's controversial remarks.

A reporter called out Shankar's speech as 'vulgar' publicly

During the event, a reporter publicly called out Shankar's speech as "vulgar." The reporter stated, "People who don't know public decency are unfit for acting. Please don't let them get on the stage. He crossed a line." Before the outrage, Shankar had already left the event. Actor John Vijay, who was also present on stage, took the microphone and apologized on behalf of Shankar.

Who is Shankar? Here's everything about him

Shankar is a renowned stand-up comedian, who is popularly known for his appearances in several Tamil films. More recently, the actor—who gained recognition through comedy show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru—disclosed that his drinking habit had led to a serious health condition. He shared shocking details of being bedridden for four months due to jaundice and even attempting suicide because he was unable to consume alcohol.

Meanwhile, here's everything about Motwani's upcoming project

Motwani, who was last seen in her wedding drama series, Love Shaadi Drama, will next be seen in Partners. The star-studded film features Pinishetty, Yogi Babu, Palak Lalwani, Motwani, Pandiarajan, Shankar, Vijay, Ravi Maria, Tiger Thangadurai, and others. This aside, Motwani is all set to headline a female-centric project, Man, which will be directed by Igore and will be produced by Madras Studios.

