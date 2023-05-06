Entertainment

Remembering Suriya's phenomenal sci-fi thriller '24' on 7th anniversary

National Award-winning actor Suriya's filmography is ornamented with phenomenal roles that have catapulted his stardom and cemented him as one of the best Indian actors, the genres of films notwithstanding. One such film is 24 (2016), a sci-fi thriller that featured him in a triple role and was a commercial and critical success. On its 7th anniversary, we look back at its distinguishable aspects.

What happens in film

The story revolves around Sethuraman, a maverick scientist who develops a time-travel watch. However, his twin brother Athreya is the very personification of evil and wants to use the watch for sinister means. After their clash, Sethuraman dies, and Athreya slips into a coma due to a fatal accident. However, 26 years later, Sethuraman's son Mani finds the watch and locks horns with Athreya.

Suriya's triple role is one for acting books

Suriya enamored fans by playing not just one but three roles to perfection. The most striking aspect of these roles was that not only were they dissimilar in their demeanor and psyche, but they were from different age groups and belonged to different positions on the spectrum of morality. Suriya got under the skin of all three characters, delivering the performance of a lifetime.

Film had multiple themes and strong emotional core

24 had a strong emotional story at its core, crisscrossing several themes and finally merging them effortlessly. It spoke of a man's endless greed, a mother's relationship with her adopted son, a father's commitment to his family despite his own life in the snares of danger, and humanity's potential to alter strangers' lives and even pull them back from the jaws of death.

Special effects further provided solid ground

Reportedly, 24 faced delays due to VFX work and was stuck in limbo for some time. However, the result was stellar; nothing less could have been expected from a film that positions itself as a sci-fi thriller. Shots involving raindrops suspended in the sky, long-drawn action sequences on fast-moving trains, and a sequence showing a (seemingly) live cricket match were a delight to watch!

Drama scores 10/10 on entertainment scale

There are times when movies are so preoccupied with their central theme/special effects that they forget to deliver the most pivotal component: entertainment. Not 24, though. The film added just the right amount of humor, romance, dance, and other masala elements to ensure that it was never stuck at a single point, and the mystery at its core further kept the wheel moving.