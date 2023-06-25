Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker's extravagant gender reveal stuns fans

Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker's extravagant gender reveal stuns fans

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 25, 2023 | 02:55 pm 2 min read

Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker's over-the-top gender reveal takes social media by storm

Kourtney Kardashian, the social media personality and founder of Poosh, delighted fans on Sunday by sharing footage from her recent gender reveal party. This came after the announcement of her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last Saturday, which allegedly took her husband, Travis Barker, by surprise. As Barker performed on stage, Kardashian held up a handmade sign reading, "Travis, I'm pregnant."

Boy or girl? Kardashian shared big reveal video

On Sunday, the Poosh founder shared a video on Instagram from her family's gender reveal party. In the video, Kardashian is seen sitting on Barker's lap behind a set of drums. After they play a racing beat, a mini explosion occurs, revealing a blue confetti shower, indicating the couple will be blessed with a boy. Their yet-to-be-born son will be Kardashian's fourth child.

Meanwhile, fans think Kardashian 'pregnancy announcement' was staged

Following the announcement, some fans expressed their skepticism on Twitter, suggesting that the entire revelation might have been "staged." A user tweeted, "Kardashian [announced] that she's pregnant at the concert, and in the video, she shows off a baby bump? How is it that Travis didn't know she was pregnant? Sounds staged." Another user commented, "People really think he didn't know before the concert??"

Look at Kardashian-Barker relationship timeline

After their unofficial Las Vegas wedding in April 2022, followed by a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, the duo celebrated their love at an uber-luxurious wedding in Italy in May 2022. Although Kardashian-Barker reportedly began dating in 2020, they have known each other for years. The Blink-182 drummer later even made an appearance on the reality TV show The Kardashians.

Meet all of Barker-Kardashian children

Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share two children together: Landon (19) and Alabama (17). Notably, their firstborn, Landon, gave a heartfelt speech during Kardashian and Barker's wedding in Italy in 2022. On the other hand, Kardashian shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Their first child, Mason—born in 2009—is the eldest of grandchildren in the renowned Kardashian-Jenner family.

Share this timeline