Entertainment

Who was Treat Williams, 'Everwood' actor (71) dies in accident

Who was Treat Williams, 'Everwood' actor (71) dies in accident

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 13, 2023 | 10:35 am 2 min read

Renowned American actor Treat Williams is no more

Treat Williams, a seasoned actor prominently known for his roles in Blue Bloods and Everwood, tragically passed away on Monday due to a motorcycle accident in Vermont. He was 71. The news of his demise was reportedly confirmed by his longtime agent, Barry McPherson, to CNN. Williams is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant and their two children, Gill (31) and Elinor (24).

What exactly happened?

According to reports, Jacob Gribble (Fire Chief for Dorset, Vermont) stated that investigators believe the accident transpired when the driver of a car made a turn without seeing Williams on his motorcycle. Following the accident, one of them was airlifted to a regional medical center, while another was transported by ground ambulance, as mentioned in a Facebook post by Manchester, VT fire officials.

Career and acting legacy

Williams made his film debut in the 1975 thriller Deadly Hero. The following year, he played a supporting role in Richard Lester's The Ritz and also appeared in John Sturges's The Eagle Has Landed. Notably, his breakthrough on the big screen came in 1979 when he portrayed George Berger in Miloš Forman's Hair, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance.

Williams had over 75 credits to his name

Williams treated fans by appearing in over 75 films and television series. His other notable films included: Once Upon A Time In America (1984), Dead Heat (1988), Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead (1995), and Deep Rising (1998). While Williams was destined for major stardom, his several films didn't garner much appreciation, but despite that, he continued to work with unwavering determination.

Williams made a seamless transition from one role to another

During the 1990s, Williams transitioned into diverse roles, taking on the notable character of the villain in the pulp-comic adaptation The Phantom (1996). In addition, he portrayed super-agent Michael Ovitz in the HBO movie, The Late Shift, in 1996. For his performance in the TV drama film—in which he starred opposite John Michael Higgins—Williams received a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Williams enjoyed a remarkable 40-year career in television

With a remarkable 40-year career in television, one of his notable series was Good Advice, which aired on CBS for two seasons from 1993 to 1994, featuring Williams alongside Shelly Long. Williams landed the role of Dr. Andrew Brown in the beloved series Everwood (2002). More recently, Williams appeared in a six-episode arc on Blue Bloods as Lenny Ross and in the Chesapeake Shores.

Share this timeline