'Adipurush,' 'The Flash': Predicting performance of this week's theatrical releases

Written by Isha Sharma June 13, 2023 | 09:30 am 2 min read

What will you watch in theaters this weekend?

This week is going to be full of interesting choices for film lovers, with several projects releasing across genres and languages. While the family audience's long wait will finally come to an end with Adipurush's release, DC lovers would be looking forward to greeting Ezra Miller in The Flash. How are they predicted to perform and which group do they cater to? Let's decode.

'Adipurush'

One of the biggest releases of 2023, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush will be moviegoers' first choice. Its pull comes from its religious story (Ramayana), its scale (Rs. 500cr budget approximately), and Prabhas's stardom. The advance bookings for the Om Raut directorial have commenced and since the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, the opening figures will most likely be sky-high.

'The Flash'

The 13th installment in the DC Extended Universe, The Flash, is gearing up for its release on Thursday (June 15). Starring Ezra Miller as the titular superhero, the film is based on DC Comics's superhero character by the same name. The film has received positive reviews from international critics and is slated to release in IMAX, thus specifically catering to the youth this weekend.

'Suga: Road To D-day' and 'J-Hope in the Box'

And now, for the BTS fans. Documentaries about BTS singers Suga and J-Hope will be available limitedly from Saturday. They are Suga: Road To D-day and J-Hope in the Box. The former will be about "SUGA finding his dreams," and in the latter, "J-Hope [will take] a leap of faith and [prepare] to come out of the box and greet the world."

Meanwhile, these films are currently playing theatrically

Currently, Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in the theaters and has crossed the Rs. 50cr mark, thus becoming a hit. In addition to that, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Fast X will also contend with the upcoming releases, though the fear mostly looms large over the non-Hindi releases and not so much over Adipurush.

