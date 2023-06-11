Entertainment

'Adipurush' makers release new motion poster days ahead of release

Written by Isha Sharma June 11, 2023 | 03:59 pm 2 min read

'Adipurush's motion poster is out now!

We are only a few days away from Adipurush's release! The epic drama is based on Ramayana and is headlined by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, who are playing Ram/Raghava, Sita/Janaki, and Ravana/Lankesh, respectively. It has been directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut and backed by T-Series. The advance bookings have commenced, and the makers have also released a new motion poster!

Why does this story matter?

The pan-Indian film is expected to cater to family audiences and appeal to viewers due to its religious storyline. It is also the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sanon and Om Raut's second association with Khan after the successful historical period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Though Adipurush has confronted negativity due to its teaser and action trailer, its hype hasn't diminished.

Did you book your tickets yet?

Adipurush's new motion poster captures several pivotal points, especially the battle sequences between Ram and Ravana. We also get a better look at Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, who bows down to Ram as a mark of reverence. The advance bookings also seem to be garnering momentum, and per trade analyst Himesh Mankad, the film has sold about 7,800 tickets across PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX.

Recently, makers announced free tickets for select groups

In a bid to heighten the buzz and also out of sheer goodwill, it was recently announced that Abhishek Agarwal Arts, one of the distributors of the film, will be distributing 10,000 tickets to government schools, orphanages, and old age homes in Telangana. A day later, it was revealed that Ranbir Kapoor would also be bearing the cost of 10,000 tickets for underprivileged children.

Here's everything else to know about 'Adipurush'

Adipurush will be released on Friday (June 16) in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is Prabhas's first and Sanon's second release of 2023. Adipurush has been mounted on a Rs. 500cr budget and co-stars Sunny Singh (Lakshmana) and Vatsal Sheth (Meghnad), among others. The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul and Sachet-Parampara. It'll reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video post-theatrical run.

