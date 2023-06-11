Entertainment

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' teaser to be out on Monday

Written by Isha Sharma June 11, 2023 | 03:00 pm 1 min read

'Gadar 2's teaser will be out tomorrow

One of the biggest action stars of Indian cinema, Sunny Deol, will be back as the brave and patriotic Tara Singh in Gadar 2, a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma, it will release on August 11, clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Its teaser will be out on at 12:00pm on Monday.

Ameesha Patel will reprise her role, too

Interestingly, its teaser was attached to the re-released prints of Gadar; however, this will be the first time it will be available online. The project is produced by Sharma and Zee Studios, with Ameesha Patel reprising her role as Sakeena. In the first-look poster, Deol could be seen carrying a hammer, and despite the clash, the film is expected to cater to mass audiences.

