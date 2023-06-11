Entertainment

Film Twitter discusses best horror films—which one is your pick?

Written by Isha Sharma June 11, 2023

Which horror film spooks you out the most?

Horror is a genre most of us love and are simultaneously scared of, too. Horror films truly put our bravery to the test—they are capable of snatching away our sleep and making the hair on the back of our neck stand up, thanks to their spine-chilling moments. Recently, IMDb asked Twitter users what their favorite horror film was, and this is what people said.

These movies have emerged as people's choices

While participating in this ongoing online discussion, users have responded with some of the most well-known Hollywood films such as the It series, the Conjuring series, and the Scream franchise. Some other films that have kept people on the edge of their seats are Night of the Living Dead, The Blair Witch Project, A Quiet Place, Insidious, and Paranormal Activity, among several others.

Indian horror: Which Indian film gave you nightmares?

While this discussion is dominated by Hollywood films, India, too, has produced some notable horror films over the years. Some examples include Ram Gopal Varma's Kaun?, Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar's Bhoot, Sohum Shah-led Tumbbad, Bipasha Basu-Dino Morea's Raaz, the anthology films Darna Mana Hai and Darna Zaroori Hai, Fazil's Manichitrathazhu, and Saurab Narang's Vaastu Shastra, among others. All these films are streaming online.

Upcoming releases: Keep an eye out for these projects

1920: Horrors of the Heart, the newest film in the 1920 horror film series, is slated to release on June 23. It's been directed by Krishna Bhatt (Vikram Bhatt's daughter) and stars Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, and Barkha Bisht, among others. In addition to that, Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 are also on the cards. They are part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

Horror films also have numerous sub-genres

While we are on the topic, let us also discuss a few sub-genres of horror films. Some prominent examples include zombie movies such as Hood of the Living Dead and Train to Busan, slasher films like Red Dragon, X, and Wrong Turn, and paranormal dramas such as Prey for the Devil and The Exorcist, among others.

