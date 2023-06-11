Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' inches closer to Rs. 50cr

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' inches closer to Rs. 50cr

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 11, 2023 | 12:30 pm 2 min read

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-led 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' earns Rs. 5.76cr on the ninth day of its release

Released in theaters on June 2 (Friday), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been captivating audiences with its delightful blend of family entertainment. Featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan and directed by Laxman Utekar, it beautifully encompasses the quintessential elements of a masala entertainer. As the movie completed its ninth day since release, it witnessed a remarkable surge in its collections. Here's a breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

After the success of Luka Chuppi (2019) and Mimi (2021), Utekar embarked on his third directorial venture—Zara Hatke Zara Bachke—which garnered mixed reviews but has been witnessing decent numbers. This film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Khan and Kaushal. Additionally, it serves as the first theatrical release of the actors following the COVID-19 pandemic, as their previous films were released on OTT platforms.

Film witnessed significant surge on Day 9

As per Sacnilk, the film witnessed a jump in its collections, earning Rs. 5.76cr on its second Saturday, compared to Friday's collection of Rs. 3.42cr, bringing the total collection of the film to Rs. 46.53cr. It had an overall Hindi occupancy of 24.08% on Saturday. Now, it appears that the film is on its way to crossing the Rs. 50cr milestone by Sunday.

Everything about 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

In addition to Khan and Kaushal, the rom-com drama also features Sushmita Mukherjee, Inaamulhaq, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Kanupriya Pandit, among others. Maddock Films, led by Dinesh Vijan, is the production company behind the movie, marking its third collaboration with director Utekar after the successful films Luka Chuppi and Mimi. Reportedly, the film was shot entirely in Indore in late 2021.

What is storyline of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'?

The story revolves around Kapil and Soumya—a married couple—who encounter privacy issues due to their living arrangements. Driven by their dream of owning their own house, they begin the search for a suitable property. In a fortunate turn of events, Soumya discovers a government scheme offering houses at a minimal cost. The unusual conditions to apply for a house give rise to comical situations.

Share this timeline