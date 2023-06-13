Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' is here to stay

Written by Aikantik Bag June 13, 2023

Spider-Man is a household name globally and the Marvel Comics character enjoys a huge fan following. The second installment of the Spider-Verse franchise titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is working like crazy at the box office and viewers have been awed by the performances. The film received widespread critical acclaim too and is currently shattering records at the box office.

As per Variety, the film is working great at the global box office. In the US and Canada markets, the film raked in $226M. Overall, it earned $390M globally. The cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Karan Soni, and Daniel Kaluuya, among others. Indian fans are especially loving it as it features the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar (Soni). The film was released in 10 Indian languages.

