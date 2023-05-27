Entertainment

'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' BO: Nawazuddin-starrer fails to take off

Written by Isha Sharma May 27, 2023, 11:49 am 2 min read

'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' was released in the theaters on Friday; here's how it is performing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer small town romance comedy film Jogira Sara Ra Ra was released in the theaters on Friday. Directed by Kushan Nandy and co-starring Sanjay Mishra, it reportedly crashed on its first day, earning about Rs. 40L. Now, the weekend ahead (Saturday and Sunday) is extremely crucial if the film aims to survive and salvage itself commercially.

Why does this story matter?

Jogira Sara Ra Ra is Siddiqui's second release in the last few weeks after Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah.

Neither film had any buzz, and even though Afwaah received overwhelmingly favorable reviews, it did not translate into monetary success.

This is in line with the changes in the way theatrical releases have been performing post-pandemic, and usually, small films have been unable to draw audiences.

Drama has locked horns with many movies

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film registered an occupancy of just 10.31% in the Hindi belt, which resulted in low numbers. Notably, the drama is pitted against the Hindi-dubbed version of the Malayalam film 2018 and the gangster thriller Aazam, both of which were released on Friday. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is also facing competition from Vidyut Jammwal starrer patriotic thriller IB71.

Meet the crew of the film

Apart from Siddiqui, Sharma, and Mishra, the movie also stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Zarina Wahab. It has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, known for Mumbai Mirror and 3 Dev. The cinematography is helmed by Sourabh Waghmare (Dia, Wintergreen), while the editing is done by Virendra Gharse (Ghulam, Aankhen, Dushman). The film marks Siddiqui's second collaboration with Nandy after Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017).

Here's where we will see Siddiqui next

Up next, Siddiqui will be seen playing dual roles in Akshat Ajay Sharma's Haddi. It is expected to release on ZEE5. Siddiqui will also star alongside Avneet Kaur in Sai Kabir's Tiku Weds Sheru. The film went on floors in November 2021, and an announcement about it is expected soon. He also has Noorani Chehra with Nupur Sanon in the pipeline.