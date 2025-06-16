Revisiting Joe Root's juggernaut in 2021-22 India Test series: Stats
What's the story
Many eyes will be on Joe Root as England gear up to host India in a five-match Test series from June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.
The star batsman has been the backbone of England's batting lineup in home Tests and his numbers speak volumes of his prowess.
Meanwhile, Root was on a run-scoring spree in England's last home Test series against India, in 2021-22.
Here we decode his brilliant run in that series.
Scores
Root was on a roll
As per ESPNcricinfo, Root batted nine times in that series and was dismissed under 30 just once.
His scores in that series read: 64, 109. 180*, 33, 121, 21, 36, 31, and 142*.
While he recorded over 737 runs in this series, the batter has not even touched the 520-run mark in any other series.
Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow (404) was the only other batter with 400-plus runs in the 2021-22 series.
Chase
Root, Bairstow scripted history at Edgbaston
In the fifth Test at Edgbaston, which was rescheduled to 2022 due to COVID-19 issues, Root scored an unbeaten 142, helping England chase down a target of 378 runs.
He shared a partnership of 269 runs with Bairstow (114*), taking their team to its highest successful run chase in Tests.
Notably, Bairstow and Root recorded England's second-highest and overall the fourth-highest fourth-innings partnership in Test history.
The win helped England level the five-match series at 2-2 against India.
Elite list
Root clocked these records
Root's 737 runs in the series came at an average of 105.28.
These are the fifth-most runs by an England batsman in a bilateral Test series.
He also hit four centuries, the joint-most by a batsman in a Test series on English soil.
Graham Gooch (752 in 1990) is the only other batter with more runs in an India-England Test series.
Tally
Root only behind Smith on this list
Root's tally of 737 runs against India is the second-most for a batter in a bilateral Test series in the ICC World Test Championship era.
The Englishman is only behind Australia's Steve Smith, who clocked 774 runs in the 2019 Ashes.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (712 vs England in 2024)is the only other batter with 550-plus runs in a series in this period.
Tally
Can Root go past Ponting?
Root's overall Test numbers against India are also sensational at home as the tally reads 1,574 runs from 15 Tests at an average of 74.95.
Only Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,893) owns more Test runs against India at home.
Root's tally of seven Test tons against India at home is the joint-most for a batter.
He shares the top spot with Australian stars Ponting and Smith.
Meanwhile, the England star also boasts five Test fifties against India at home.