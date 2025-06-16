What's the story

Many eyes will be on Joe Root as England gear up to host India in a five-match Test series from June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

The star batsman has been the backbone of England's batting lineup in home Tests and his numbers speak volumes of his prowess.

Meanwhile, Root was on a run-scoring spree in England's last home Test series against India, in 2021-22.

Here we decode his brilliant run in that series.