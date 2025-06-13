What's the story

South Africa are on course to chase down Australia's target of 282 runs in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's.

Day 3 saw Australia resume on 144/8 before Mitchell Starc's unbeaten 58 helped them get to 207.

The Proteas, who were 94/2 at tea on Day 3, ended with a score of 213/2 at stumps.

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma have added an unbeaten 143-run stand with the former being unscathed on 102.

SA need 69 more runs to win the final on Day 4.