WTC final, Lord's: South Africa are on top of Australia
What's the story
South Africa are on course to chase down Australia's target of 282 runs in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's.
Day 3 saw Australia resume on 144/8 before Mitchell Starc's unbeaten 58 helped them get to 207.
The Proteas, who were 94/2 at tea on Day 3, ended with a score of 213/2 at stumps.
Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma have added an unbeaten 143-run stand with the former being unscathed on 102.
SA need 69 more runs to win the final on Day 4.
Match progress
Starc strikes early, but Markram-Bavuma partnership flourishes
Starc made early inroads into South Africa's batting order, dismissing Ryan Rickelton for just six (9/1).
Wiaan Mulder came in and alongside Markram, he shared a solid 61-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Ahead of tea, Mulder perished after being caught at cover by Marnus Labuschagne off a full delivery from Starc.
However, Markram and Bavuma steadied the ship and made sure Australia went wicketless in the 3rd session.
Besides Markram's 102*, Bavuma is unbeaten on a fine 65 from 121 balls.
Match highlights
Australia's tail wag in the morning session
SA started well on Day 3 as Kagiso Rabada dismissed Nathan Lyon early in the morning seassion (148/9).
Starc and Josh Hazlewood had other plans thereafter and brought up a sensational 59-run stand for the 10th wicket.
Starc scored a patient half-century off 132 balls. He was eventually dismissed by Rabada.
Hazlewood contributed a valuable 17 runs before falling to part-timer Markram at lunch.
58*
Starc floors SA with 58* in WTC final
South Africa had Australia struggling at 73/7 on Day 2 when Starc came to bat.
He supported Alex Carey and the two added a 61-run stand for the 8th wicket. Australia ended Day 2 on 144/8 at stumps.
On Day 3, Australia were 148/9 before Starc and Josh Hazlewood put on 59 runs. Starc and Hazlewood batted 22.2 overs as the pitch improved.
Starc scored a classy 58* from 136 balls. He handed Australia the edge to hurt SA.
Information
3rd fifty for Starc against South Africa
In 97 matches, Starc has raced to 2,276 runs from 141 innings at 20.50. He hit his 11th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus South Africa, he has amassed 281 runs from 10 matches (17 innings) at 21.61. He registered his 3rd fifty versus the Proteas.
Record
8th fifty 50-plus scores from No. 9 or below
As per Cricbuzz, Starc slammed his 8th fifty 50-plus scores from No. 9 or below in Tests.
Most 50-plus scores from No.9 or below in Tests:
8 - Mitchell Starc
6 - Stuart Broad
6 - Daniel Vettori
5 - Michael Holding
5 - Kiran More
5 - Tim Southee
5 - Graeme Swann
Rabada
Kagiso Rabada backs fifer with 4/59 in WTC final
After claiming five wickets for 51 runs in the 1st innings, SA's Rabada managed 4/59 in the 3rd innings. He ended with 9 wickets in the big final, having conceded 110 runs from 33.4 overs.
He has raced to 336 wickets in Test cricket at 21.74 from 71 matches. After taking his 17th five-wicket haul in the 1st innings, he registered his 15th four-wicket haul in the 3rd.
Versus Australia, Rabada owns 58 wickets at 21.39 from 11 matches.
Markram
Markram slams his 8th Test century
Markram got to his century having faced 156 balls. He has hit 11 fours enroute to his ton.
After scoring a 6-ball duck in South Africa's 1st innings, Markram made amends with a brilliant knock.
He has raced past 2,950 runs from 46 matches (84 innings). He has smashed his 8th century (50s: 13).
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 matches versus Australia (10 innings), he has scored 575-plus runs. He hit his 3rd century versus Australia (50s: 1).
Final
3rd player with a century in World Test Championship final
Markram slammed his 4th hundred in the ICC World Test Championship across 3 editions.
Playing his 29th match, he is closing in on 1,600 runs in the tournament at 31-plus.
In addition to 4 tons, he has registered 7 fifties from 53 innings.
Meanwhile, Markram is just the third player to slam a century in the final of the WTC.
In the 2021-23 final, Australia's Steve Smith and Travis Head hit scores worth 121 and 163 versus India (The Oval).
Information
Bavuma scores a neat 65*
Early on in his innings, Bavuma edged a delivery from Mitchell Starc as Steve Smith, who was fielding at first slip, dropped the catch and immediately went to the ground clutching his finger. Bavuma shone thereafter and scored a valiant 65* from 121 balls, hitting 5 fours.
Do you know?
Australia's Steve Smith dislocates right little finger
Smith dislocated his right little finger while attempting a catch of Bavuma at slips on Day 3 at Lord's. Cricket Australia later confirmed that Smith had suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger.