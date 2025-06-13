Mitchell Starc floors SA with 58* in WTC final: Stats
What's the story
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is a man for the final across formats and once again he has delivered when mattered.
Starc scored a massive 58*-run knock versus South Africa in the 3rd innings, helping Australia scored 207/10 and set the Proteas a 282-run target to win the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.
Notably, he was part of two brilliant stands.
Knock
Starc shows meat in two fifty-plus stands
South Africa had Australia struggling at 73/7 on Day 2 when Starc came to bat.
He supported Alex Carey and the two added a 61-run stand for the 8th wicket.
Australia ended Day 2 on 144/8 at stumps. On Day 3, Australia were 148/9 before Starc and Josh Hazlewood put on 59 runs.
Starc and Hazlewood batted 22.2 overs as the pitch improved.
Runs
3rd fifty for Starc against South Africa
Starc's unbeaten 58 came from 136 balls. He hit 5 fours. Hazlewood supported him with 17 runs from 53 balls.
In 97 matches, Starc has raced to 2,276 runs from 141 innings at 20.50. He hit his 11th fifty.
Versus South Africa, he has amassed 281 runs from 10 matches (17 innings) at 21.61. He registered his 3rd fifty versus the Proteas.
Record
8th fifty 50-plus scores from No. 9 or below
As per Cricbuzz, Starc slammed his 8th fifty 50-plus scores from No. 9 or below in Tests.
Most 50-plus scores from No.9 or below in Tests:
8 - Mitchell Starc
6 - Stuart Broad
6 - Daniel Vettori
5 - Michael Holding
5 - Kiran More
5 - Tim Southee
5 - Graeme Swann
Do you know?
Highest partnerships by visiting 10th wicket pairs at Lord's
Starc and Hazlewood's 59-run stand is the 5th-best by visiting 10th wicket pairs at Lord's and overall the 3rd-highest for Australia after 69 - Harry Boyle, Tup Scott (AUS) vs ENG, 1884 and 69 - Dennis Lillee, Ashley Mallett (AUS) vs ENG, 1975.