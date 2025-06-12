WTC final, Lord's: 14 wickets fall on Day 2
What's the story
For the 2nd successive day in the ICC World Test Championship final, 14 wickets fell as bowlers continued to rule the roost.
South Africa resumed Day 2 on 43/4 and made a recovery, losing one wicket in the 1st session.
However, they were ripped apart after lunch. SA scored 138 in response to Australia's 212.
In the 3rd innings, Australia are 144/8.
Cummins
Cummins completes 300 Test wickets
Australia's captain Pat Cummins became the eighth Australian cricketer to take 300 Test wickets.
His achievement came on the second day of the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.
Cummins achieved this milestone by taking six wickets for just 28 runs, which is now the best figures by a Test captain at Lord's, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Spell
Five scalps for Cummins on Day 2
In the ongoing World Test Championship final, Cummins dismissed Wiaan Mulder on Day 1 and took all five wickets to fall to a bowler on Day 2.
His victims included Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen and David Bedingham.
Kagiso Rabada was brilliantly caught at deep square leg to bring up Cummins's 300th wicket.
Cummins bowled 18.1 overs and clocked 6/28.
Numbers
4th five-wicket haul for Cummins against the Proteas
Cummins owns 300 wickets from 68 matches at 22.08. He took his 14th five-wicket haul and also owns two 10-wicket match hauls.
In 9 matches versus SA, Cummins has 47 scalps at 17.44. He took his 4th five-wicket haul versus South Africa.
Meanwhile, in 12 matches on English soil, he has claimed 57 scalps at 24.80. It was his 2nd five-wicket haul in England.
Bavuma
Bavuma and Bedingham work hard for SA
Bavuma walked out to bat on Day 1 with his side reeling at 19/2. He faced 37 balls and scored an unbeaten 3 runs at stumps.
Bavuma and David Bedingham, who added 13 runs on Day 1, added another 51 runs in Session 1 on Day 2.
However, Bavuma threw his wicket away (94/5). After lunch, SA lost key batter Bedingham(45).
Khawaja
Khawaja attains milestone before perishing cheaply once again
Aussie opener Usman Khawaja had a dismal performance across both innings.
He was out for six runs in Australia's 2nd innings. Notably, he surpassed 15,000 First-Class runs and then perished.
Kagiso Rabada tormented Khawaja for the 2nd time in this contest.
After scoring a 20-ball duck on Day 1, Khawaja managed a 23-ball 6 on Day 2.
Do you know?
7 dismissals to Rabada in Tests
As per ESPNcricinfo, Khawaja has been dismissed by Rabada 7 times in the longest format. Across 16 innings, Khawaja owns 155 runs from 347 balls against Rabada at 22.14. He has faced 276 dot balls.
AUS summary
Carey and Starc shine for AUS with 61-run stand
Australia were 73/7 versus SA in their 2nd innings at one stage. Lungi Ngidi was on fire and picked three scalps.
However, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc shared a massive 61-run stand for the 8th wicket.
Carey was solid and hit 43 runs from 50 balls. He was dismissed by Rabada (134/7).
Starc (16*) and Nathan Lyon are at the crease.
Information
Australia lead SA by 218 runs
With the Aussies placed at 144/8, they lead the Proteas by 218 runs and have the edge in this contest. SA will need to bat their skins out in the 4th innings to defy the Aussies. One feels this match could get over on Friday.