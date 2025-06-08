What's the story

Star Australian batter Steve Smith has stated that he is taking his Test career "day by day" and not thinking about his retirement from the format.

The 36-year-old is set to feature in the impending 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at the iconic Lord's, starting June 11.

Smith, who retired from ODI cricket this year, opened up on his Test future in a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo.