'Taking career day by day': Steve Smith on Test future
What's the story
Star Australian batter Steve Smith has stated that he is taking his Test career "day by day" and not thinking about his retirement from the format.
The 36-year-old is set to feature in the impending 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at the iconic Lord's, starting June 11.
Smith, who retired from ODI cricket this year, opened up on his Test future in a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo.
Retirement
'Not looking too far ahead'
On his path ahead, Smith said, "I'm definitely not looking that far ahead."
"I'm kind of taking it day by day. While I'm enjoying it, while I'm batting nicely and feeling like I'm contributing to the team, I'm pretty happy. But that [2027] is a while away," added the Australian batter.
Notably, the next WTC final will be in 2027.
Career highlights
Smith's trajectory in international cricket
While Smith has retired from ODIs, he continues to play Test cricket.
The Australian batter has racked up 10,271 runs from 116 Tests at an average of 56.74, with 36 centuries and 41 fifties.
He has the fourth-most runs for the Aussies in Test cricket.
Although Smith's last T20I appearance was in February 2024, he is keen on playing franchise leagues around the world.
Venue appreciation
Smith has fared well at Lord's
Speaking about the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, Smith said it is his favorite ground to play at, outside of Sydney.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has racked up 525 runs at an average of 58.33 across five Tests at Lord's. His tally includes two half-centuries and as many tons.
Warren Bardsley (575) and Don Bradman (551) are the only Australians with more Test runs here.