What's the story

South Africa's squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final has been bolstered by the return of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

The pacer, who was ruled out due to a groin injury during the home summer assignments, is now fit and ready to go.

His return comes just in time as South Africa named their squad for their first-ever WTC Final, which will be played against Australia, starting on June 11 at Lord's.