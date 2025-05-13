Lungi Ngidi included in South Africa's WTC final squad
What's the story
South Africa's squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final has been bolstered by the return of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.
The pacer, who was ruled out due to a groin injury during the home summer assignments, is now fit and ready to go.
His return comes just in time as South Africa named their squad for their first-ever WTC Final, which will be played against Australia, starting on June 11 at Lord's.
Team captain
Bavuma to lead South Africa's WTC final squad
Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa in the WTC Final, having taken his side to the ultimate Test after topping the WTC Standings with a point percentage of 69.44.
The Proteas have mostly stuck with their trusted core, making just two changes to their 16-player squad that toured Pakistan.
Youngster Kwena Maphaka and top-order batter Matthew Breetzke have been replaced by Ngidi, with no direct replacement mentioned for Breetzke.
Team composition
South Africa's batting and bowling lineup for WTC final
The top-order batting options for South Africa include Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Aiden Markram.
Meanwhile, the middle order will be bolstered by rising star Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, and Bavuma himself.
Kyle Verreynne will be an electric presence behind the stumps as well as in the lower order.
All-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen are also expected to contribute with the bat.
Bowling strength
South Africa's fast-bowling lineup for WTC final
Along with Mulder and Jansen, the fast-bowling lineup for the WTC Final will also feature ace pacer Kagiso Rabada, Ngidi, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch.
The spin resources will be led by tweaker Keshav Maharaj alongside Senuran Muthusamy.
Head coach Shukri Conrad expressed confidence in the squad's ability to handle English conditions and praised Ngidi's return to red-ball cricket as a significant boost to their fast bowling resources.
Information
Reprieve for Rabada
Notably, Rabada was handed a one-month suspension after he tested positive for a recreational drug. He subsequently completed two sessions of a treatment program offered under South African Anti-Doping Rules, specifically related to Substances of Abuse. Owing to the same, the ICC cleared him to feature in the WTC final.
Information
South Africa squad for WTC final
Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.