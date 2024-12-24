The Boxing Day Test starts on December 26

South Africa vs Pakistan: Corbin Bosch to make Test debut

By Parth Dhall 06:39 pm Dec 24, 202406:39 pm

What's the story South Africa have announced their Playing XI for the impending Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, starting December 26, with the uncapped Corbin Bosch finding a place in the team. The two-match Test series will begin in Centurion, with the second game scheduled for January 3. The results of these matches will play a huge role in deciding the finalists of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Player profile

Bosch's journey to Test debut

Corbin Bosch, the son of former Test cricketer Tertius, has been picked for the upcoming Test against Pakistan. The 30-year-old recently made his ODI debut, against Pakistan, and has a First-Class record of 1,295 runs in 34 games (HS: 69). As a right-arm medium pacer, Bosch has taken 72 wickets, recording best figures of 5/69 in an innings.

Selection details

Bosch outperforms Maphaka to secure Test spot

Bosch emerged as one of two uncapped seamers in South Africa's Test squad for Pakistan series. He edged past Kwena Maphaka to make it to the XI. The former turned up against the England Lions for South African Invitational XI and produced a commendable performance with figures of 1/21 in five overs. His inclusion comes as South Africa deals with a number of injury concerns ahead of the series.

Injury woes

Pace attack hampered by injuries

South Africa's pace attack has been hit hard by injuries, with four pacers out of contention. The likes of Gerald Coetzee (groin injury), Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture), Lizaad Williams (knee injury), and Lungi Ngidi (hip injury) are all ruled out until early next year. In a surprising move, the Proteas have not included a spinner in their line-up. Senior spinner Keshav Maharaj has made way for Bosch.

Team composition

Batting line-up remains unchanged

The batting unit for the Proteas is unchanged from their last series against Sri Lanka. The top seven features Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, and Kyle Verreynne. Bosch will join hands with pacers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Dane Paterson for the upcoming Test against Pakistan.

Information

South Africa's XI for 1st Test against Pakistan

South Africa's Playing XI for 1st Test against Pakistan: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch.