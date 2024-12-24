Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 Champions Trophy cricket tournament will kick off with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

The tournament, featuring top eight teams from the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, will be hosted across three Pakistani cities and Dubai.

The final will be held in Lahore, but if India qualifies, it will be moved to Dubai.

Karachi to host the opening game on February 19

Champions Trophy, Dubai to host India-Pakistan match: Complete schedule

By Parth Dhall 06:10 pm Dec 24, 202406:10 pm

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally released the schedule and groups for the much-awaited 2025 Champions Trophy. The tournament will kick off on February 19 in Karachi, Pakistan, and end with a grand finale on March 9. The prestigious tournament will last 19 days, with eight teams and 15 matches. The games will be played in Pakistan and UAE. Notably, Dubai will host the high-profile India-Pakistan fixture.

Venue decision

India's matches to be held in UAE

The decision to host India's Champions Trophy games in the UAE was taken after a meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak, the Emirates Cricket Board head. Notably, the PCB and BCCI earlier agreed on the hybrid model for future tournaments. The 2025 CT will be hosted at three venues in Pakistan - Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. Each venue will host three group games.

Final arrangements

Lahore to host final unless India qualify

The final of the 2025 Champions Trophy will be played in Lahore on March 9. But if India make it to the final, the match will be shifted to Dubai. Both semi-finals and the final have been given reserve days to ensure smooth proceedings. The first semi-final and all group matches of India will be played in Dubai.

Opening match

Tournament opener and group details

The tournament will start with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. The Dubai leg of the tournament will start the next day with a match between India and Bangladesh. The teams competing for the coveted white winners' jackets are the ones that finished in the top eight on the points table of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Team distribution

Group A and B compositions

Group A of the tournament has current Champions Trophy holders and hosts, Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Group B has the 2023 ODI World Cup champions, Australia, along with Afghanistan, England, and South Africa. Notably, the group stage matches will be followed by semi-finals on March 4 in Dubai and March 5 in Lahore.

Schedule

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule (group stage)

February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Karachi. February 20: Bangladesh vs India, Dubai. February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa, Karachi. February 22: Australia vs England, Lahore. February 23: Pakistan vs India, Dubai. February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi. February 25: Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi. February 26: Afghanistan vs England, Lahore. February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi. February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia, Lahore. March 1: South Africa vs England, Karachi. March 2: New Zealand vs India, Dubai.