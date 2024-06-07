Next Article

The list includes three century stands (Source: X/@ICC)

Revisiting the memorable Babar-Rizwan partnerships in T20 World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:48 pm Jun 07, 202412:48 pm

What's the story India and Pakistan will be up against each other in a much-awaited Group A clash in Match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Pakistan will rely on their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who have been phenomenal in T20Is. Here we decode their memorable partnerships in T20 WC.

#1

152* vs India, 2021

In an anti-climax, Pakistan demolished India in the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Pakistan chased down 152 without losing a wicket in just 17.5 overs. Rizwan and Azam did the job with a remarkable stand. The former top scored with a 55-ball 79*. The Pakistan skipper also played brilliantly for his 68* off 42 balls.

#2

113 vs Namibia, 2021

Babar and Rizwan got Pakistan off to a sluggish start in the 2021 game in Abu Dhabi. Though the duo managed just 29 runs in the powerplay overs, both batters accelerated brilliantly thereafter and added 113 runs. Rizwan returned unbeaten on 79 off 50 balls. Babar made a 49-ball 70 as Pakistan compiled 189/2 while batting first. Namibia could only manage 144/5 in response.

#3

71 vs Australia, 2021 semi-final

Rizwan and Babar shared a valiant 71-run stand against Australia in the 2021 T20 WC semi-final in Dubai. The latter departed in the 10th over for a 34-ball 39. Rizwan carried on and ended up scoring 67 off 52 balls. His efforts helped Pakistan compile 176/4 while batting first. The Aussies, however, chased down the target with an over to spare.

#4

105 vs New Zealand, 2022 semi-final

A 105-run stand between Babar and Rizwan propelled Pakistan to the 2022 T20 WC final. Chasing 153 versus New Zealand in Sydney, Pakistan were off to a brilliant start as their openers added 55 runs in the powerplay. While Babar made 53 off 42 balls, Rizwan made a 43-ball 57. Pakistan eventually prevailed by seven wickets, having crossed the line in 19.1 overs.