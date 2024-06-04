Next Article

Shahid Afridi features twice on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Decoding the best bowling figures for Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:45 pm Jun 04, 202403:45 pm

What's the story The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2024 went underway on June 1 in the Caribbean and USA. 2009 champions Pakistan have been two-time runners-up in addition to reaching the semi-finals on three occasions. They finished as runners-up in the preceding 2022 edition as well. Several bowlers have impressed across the previous eight editions. Here are Pakistan bowlers with the best T20 WC figures.

#5

Saeed Ajmal - 4/19 versus Ireland, 2009

Saeed Ajmal starred in Pakistan's 39-run triumph over Ireland in the 2009 T20 WC game at the Oval. Chasing 160, Ireland seemed cruising at 87/2 when Ajmal dismissed William Porterfield for 40. This ignited a batting collapse as Ajmal sent back dismissed Kevin O'Brien, John Mooney, and Alex Cusack to finish with 4/19 in his four overs.

#4

Shahid Afridi - 4/19 versus Scotland, 2009

Shahid Afridi's all-round brilliance helped Pakistan thrash Scotland in the 2007 game in Durban. After scoring 22 off just seven balls, the leg-spinner bowled a stellar spell and dismissed four of Scotland's top-seven batters. Afridi got the better of Gavin Hamilton, Neil McCallum, Dougie Brown, and Colin Smith. His heroics meant the Scottish side was bundled out for just 120 while chasing 172.

#3

Mohammad Asif - 4/18 versus India, 2007

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif made the new ball talk against India in the 2007 match in Durban. His brilliance meant Gautam Gambhir (0), Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh were dismissed inside the first five overs. Dinesh Karthik was his final victim as he claimed 4/18 in four overs. The game got tied before India claimed the victory through a historic bowl-out.

#2

Shahid Afridi - 4/11 versus Netherlands, 2009

Talismanic all-rounder Shahid Afridi was instrumental to Pakistan's triumph in the 2009 event in England. In the game against Netherlands, the leg-spinner claimed 4/11 in his four overs. His brilliance meant the Dutch side was folded for just 93 while chasing 176 at the iconic Lord's. Bas Zuiderent, Tom de Grooth, Edgar Schiferli, and Daan van Bunge were Afridi's victims in the contest.

#1

Umar Gul - 5/6 versus New Zealand, 2009

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul was at his best versus New Zealand in the 2009 T20 WC game at the Oval. He ran through their middle order and dismissed the likes of Scott Styris, Peter McGlashan, Nathan McCullum, James Franklin, and Kyle Mills to finish with 5/6 in just three overs. NZ, who were folded for 99, suffered a solid six-wicket defeat.