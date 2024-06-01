Next Article

Anderson last represented the Kiwis in 2018 (Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding profile of former NZ, current USA all-rounder Corey Anderson

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:57 pm Jun 01, 2024

What's the story The 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will get underway on June 1. Eight of the 20 participating teams are from the Associate nations. Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Corey Anderson, a former New Zealand international, will play for co-hosts USA in the upcoming event and many eyes are on him. Here we decode the all-rounder's profile and stats.

Journey

A look at Anderson's journey

Anderson made his international debut in a T20I game against South Africa, in 2012. He soon became a mainstay all-rounder in New Zealand's white-ball squads. After the 2015 ODI World Cup, Anderson's graph plunged due to injuries. He last represented the Kiwis in 2018 before officially quitting NZ cricket in 2020. Anderson made his USA debut earlier this year.

Stats

His T20I numbers for NZ

Anderson played 31 T20Is for NZ in which he accumulated 485 runs at a strike rate of 138.17 (50s: 2). He also claimed 14 wickets with his medium-pace bowling at an economy of 8.25. In 49 ODIs, he has racked up 1,109 runs and scalped 60 wickets. He also has 683 runs and 16 wickets across 13 Test matches.

Record

When Anderson slammed the fastest ODI century

In 2014, Anderson struck the fastest century in ODIs (36 balls vs West Indies). He broke the long-standing record of Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who slammed the same in 37 balls (1996). A year later, South Africa's AB de Villiers surpassed Anderson's feat, hammering a century off 31 balls against WI.

Deal

Anderson's deal with MLC

In 2020, the star all-rounder bagged a contract from Major League Cricket, USA's franchise T20 tournament. The contract required him to play Major and Minor League Cricket and undertake coaching activities at MLC's chain of cricket academies. He became eligible to represent the national team earlier this year. In April, Anderson made a comeback to international cricket after a hiatus of over five years.

Stats

Sensational run in MiLC

As per Cricbuzz, Anderson has amassed over 900 runs in 28 innings striking at 146 in the Minor League (MiLC). He was also pretty impressive in the inaugural MLC last year that included a stunning knock of 94 against MI New York. Anderson, overall, finished with 190 runs at 47.50. The 33-year-old could only manage just a couple of wickets.

Numbers

His numbers for USA

Meanwhile, Anderson has made a flaky start to his USA career, managing 146 runs across five T20I innings at 36.50. The tally includes a half-century. However, the dasher's strike rate of 112.3 is certainly on the lower side. Having bowled in two innings, he has scalped a solitary wicket. Anderson would want to improve his numbers in the T20 WC.