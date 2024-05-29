Next Article

Adil Rashid took 4/2 against WI the 2021 T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Bowlers with best returns against West Indies

By Parth Dhall 02:32 pm May 29, 202402:32 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the Caribbean and USA is set to begin on June 1. Co-hosts West Indies will fancy their chances this time as they have Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nicholas Pooran among others. Over the years, their star-studded line-ups have troubled the greatest sides. Here are the bowlers with best returns against WI in T20 WCs.

#1

Adil Rashid: 4/2 in Dubai, 2021

Spinners have a history of perturbing the Windies batters across formats. This shortcoming was highlighted in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter between WI and England in Dubai. They slumped to 42/6 before leg-spinner Adil Rashid wiped out their tail. He stopped Kieron Pollard, Russell, and Obed McCoy from going big. WI were bowled out for 55 before England easily chased it down.

#2

Ajantha Mendis: 4/12 in Colombo, 2012 final

Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis holds the record for bagging the best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup finals. The mystery spinner took 4/12 in four overs as the Caribbeans were restricted to 137/6. However, WI successfully defended the total to claim their maiden T20 World Cup title. Notably, Mendis was on fire throughout that campaign.

#3

Wayne Parnell: 4/13 in London, 2009

South Africa's Wayne Parnell decimated West Indies in the 2009 Group E encounter in London. The left-arm seamer took four wickets for just 13 runs (four overs) as the Caribbeans were restricted to 163/9 while chasing 184. Parnell, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, has the best bowling figures by a pacer against WI in the tournament.

#4

Shakib Al Hasan: 4/34 in Johannesburg, 2007

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is the only other spinner to have taken a four-wicket haul against the Windies in the T20 World Cup. The left-arm spinner helped Bangladeh stun WI in the inaugural edition (2007) in Johannesburg. Shakib took four wickets for 34 runs in four overs as WI racked up 164/8. Bangladesh later chased it down in 18 overs.