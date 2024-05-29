T20 World Cup: Bowlers with best returns against West Indies
The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the Caribbean and USA is set to begin on June 1. Co-hosts West Indies will fancy their chances this time as they have Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nicholas Pooran among others. Over the years, their star-studded line-ups have troubled the greatest sides. Here are the bowlers with best returns against WI in T20 WCs.
Adil Rashid: 4/2 in Dubai, 2021
Spinners have a history of perturbing the Windies batters across formats. This shortcoming was highlighted in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter between WI and England in Dubai. They slumped to 42/6 before leg-spinner Adil Rashid wiped out their tail. He stopped Kieron Pollard, Russell, and Obed McCoy from going big. WI were bowled out for 55 before England easily chased it down.
Ajantha Mendis: 4/12 in Colombo, 2012 final
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis holds the record for bagging the best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup finals. The mystery spinner took 4/12 in four overs as the Caribbeans were restricted to 137/6. However, WI successfully defended the total to claim their maiden T20 World Cup title. Notably, Mendis was on fire throughout that campaign.
Wayne Parnell: 4/13 in London, 2009
South Africa's Wayne Parnell decimated West Indies in the 2009 Group E encounter in London. The left-arm seamer took four wickets for just 13 runs (four overs) as the Caribbeans were restricted to 163/9 while chasing 184. Parnell, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, has the best bowling figures by a pacer against WI in the tournament.
Shakib Al Hasan: 4/34 in Johannesburg, 2007
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is the only other spinner to have taken a four-wicket haul against the Windies in the T20 World Cup. The left-arm spinner helped Bangladeh stun WI in the inaugural edition (2007) in Johannesburg. Shakib took four wickets for 34 runs in four overs as WI racked up 164/8. Bangladesh later chased it down in 18 overs.