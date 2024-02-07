It will be a crucial T20I series for Australia ahead of the World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia vs West Indies, T20I series 2024: Statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:24 pm Feb 07, 2024

What's the story Australia will host West Indies for a three-match T20I series starting from February 9. After getting whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI series, West Indies will look to give a better account of themselves with the 2024 T20 World Cup around the corner. Meanwhile, it will be a crucial series for the hosts as well ahead of the mega event. Here we decode the stats.

Head-to-head

A look at the head-to-head record

Australia and West Indies have featured in 19 T20Is in total. The visitors have a slight advantage over the Kangaroos with 10 wins. Australia have prevailed in nine matches while none of the games were either tied or rained out. West Indies lost the last T20I series in Australia but they won the only single T20I clash in 2013 in Brisbane.

WI squad

Here's the West Indies squad for the T20I series

Squad: Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford Romario Shepherd and Oshane Thomas. Joseph, who was rested for the England T20Is has returned. He also featured in the Test and ODI series in Australia. Meanwhile, Powell continues to lead the team.

Key players

A look at the key players for West Indies

Pooran is the second-highest run-scorer for West Indies in T20I cricket. He has hammered 1,811 runs in 85 T20Is, smoking 11 fifties. He has slammed 966 runs for the Windies since 2022 Since 2022, Holder and Joseph have returned with 40 and 32 T20I wickets respectively. Powell has smoked a solitary ton and three fifties while amassing 837 runs in T20Is since 2022.

Milestones

Here's the approaching milestone for WI players

Pooran needs 89 more runs to surpass Chris Gayle's in becoming WI's highest run-scorer in this format. Hope (493) is seven runs shy of completing 500 T20I runs. Russell is four wickets away from becoming the sixth WI bowler with 50 T20I wickets. The all-rounder is nine runs away from accomplishing 8,000 runs in T20s.

Squad

Here's the Australia squad for the T20I series

Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Spencer Johnson, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, and Adam Zampa. Matthew Short was named in the squad but he was replaced by Hardie as he suffered a hamstring injury. Travis Head has also been released to refresh ahead of the upcoming NZ tour.

Key players

A look at the key players for Australia

Warner has scored the most runs for Australia against West Indies. He has hammered 489 runs in 12 matches against them with an average of 44.45. He has slammed five fifties against West Indies in T20Is. Meanwhile, Zampa is Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 82 scalps. Hazlewood is the highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is since 2021 with 26 scalps.

Milestone

Here are the approaching milestones for Australian players

Warner is 106 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in T20I cricket. He will be only the second Australian to reach the milestone after Aaron Finch. Wade needs 10 runs to accomplish 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. Zampa requires 11 scalps to complete 300 dismissals in T20 cricket. He can be the 25th bowler to achieve the special milestone.