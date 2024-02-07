Phil Foden slammed his second career Premier League hat-trick (Photo credit: X/@PhilFoden)

Decoding Phil Foden's exceptional stats for Manchester City this season

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:10 pm Feb 07, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Manchester City have picked up pace and could be in for another massive showing in the 2023-24 season. After bagging a historic treble in 2022-23, City could repeat the milestone. On Monday night, City dominated in a comeback win against Brentford in the Premier League. At the heart of things was Phil Foden, who dictated the show in his side's 3-1 win.

Record

Foden scores a hat-trick, joins these names

Brentford went ahead from a Neal Maupay goal before Foden levelled the show ahead of half-time. He scored two more in the second half as Pep Guardiola's side silenced the Bees. As per Squawka, Foden has now scored as many Premier League hat-tricks as Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane, Gareth Bale and Steve Gerrard (2 each). It was his maiden hat-trick this season.

Foden

Eight goal involvements in the last six Premier League matches

As per Opta, Foden has been involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League encounters. He has registered four goals and four assists in this period. His hat-trick against Brentford was the 39th hat-trick by a Manchester City player in the competition. The Citizens are third in this tally behind Liverpool (42) and Arsenal (41).

2023-24 season

Foden has scored 14 goals in the 2023-24 season

Foden has returned with 14 goals from 33 appearances in the 2023-24 season in all competitions. He has hammered home eight goals in 22 Premier League matches while netting twice in as many FA Cup games. The youngster has slammed home three goals in five UEFA Champions League encounters. He also scored a solitary goal in two FIFA Club World Cup appearances.

Information

20-plus goals involvement this season

Foden has 20-plus goals involvement this season. Besides his 14 goals, the versatile Englishman owns another nine assists this season. He has seven assists in the Premier League and another two in the Champions League.

Stats

Decoding his numbers in the 2023-24 Premier League season

Foden has scored eight goals in 22 Premier League appearances, besides clocking seven assists. As per Opta, the youngster has created 46 chances. He has attempted 36 shots (excluding blocks) with 24 of them on target. He has struck the woodwork once. Foden has completed 848 out of 958 attempted passes, clocking 88.52% passing accuracy. He has won five aerial and 83 ground duels.

Premier League

A look at his overall numbers in the Premier League

Foden has featured in 151 Premier League games, scoring 43 goals. He has also chipped in with 25 assists. Foden has been key in creating 32 big chances. Out of his 253 shots, 109 have been on target. The youngster has struck the woodwork nine times. He has completed 93 tackles, 47 interceptions and 38 clearances. He has provided 95 accurate long balls.

City

Decoding Foden's goals for Manchester City

Foden has scored 74 goals in 251 appearances, besides 50 assists. He has netted 43 goals in 151 Premier League appearances while returning with 12 strikes from 23 FA Cup matches. He has slammed home five goals in 21 Carabao Cup games. He has featured in 49 Champions League matches, scoring 13 goals. Foden has scored once in two FIFA Club World Cup appearances.

