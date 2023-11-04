Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City thrash sorry Bournemouth 6-1: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City thrash sorry Bournemouth 6-1: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:38 pm Nov 04, 202310:38 pm

Manchester City hammered Bournemouth with six goals in the Premier League (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City thrashed Bournemouth 6-1 in matchday 11 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Saturday. A brace from Bernardo Silva and goals from Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake helped City reach the Premier League summit momentarily. Luis Sinisterra's 74th-minute strike was a mere consolation for the Cherries. The Citizens registered their ninth win of the Premier League season. Here's more.

2/4

Manchester City broke these Premier League records

Manchester City have won all of their 15 Premier League matches at home in 2023. The Citizens have won all of their 13 PL matches against Bournemouth. it is the best record by any team against another in the PL. Bournemouth have won none of 19 league games against City (D2, L17), the most any side has suffered without winning in English League history.

3/4

Three-plus goals at half-time!

As per Opta, Manchester City have had a 3-plus goal lead at half-time in 28 matches in the Premier League since Pep Guardiola took charge in 2016, almost twice as many times as any other team in this phase. 28 - Manchester City 15 - Tottenham Hotspur 12 - Liverpool 10 - Arsenal 7 - Chelsea.

4/4

Jeremy Doku ran the show for City

As per Squawka, only two players have provided 3-plus assists in a Premier League game this season. Kieran Trippier did it against Sheffield United, while Doku managed it against Bournemouth. The Belgian also scored a goal on the night, having five goal involvements.