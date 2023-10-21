Mohamed Salah helps Liverpool beat Everton 2-0: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha Edited by Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:05 pm Oct 21, 202308:05 pm

Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in the 75th minute and then added his second late on as Liverpool edged past arch-rivals Everton 2-0 on matchday nine in the Premier League 2023-24 season. Ashley Young was sent off for Everton in the first half but the side frustrated Liverpool to hold on until a penalty was awarded In the 97th minute, Salah scored his second.

How did the match pan out?

Young picked up two yellow cards to be sent off for Everton, who could have gone ahead in the early minutes but only for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to miss a glorious chance. For Everton, Jordan Pickford had to make just one save in the first half. Michael Keane's outstretched arm handed Liverpool a penalty. In the end, Salah made it 2-0 from Darwin Nunez's assist.

Sixth win this season for the Reds

Liverpool collected their sixth win of the season and have 20 points from nine Premier League games (D2 L1). Liverpool have managed to score 20 goals this season. Everton suffered their sixth defeat this season and are currently 16th with 7 points under their belt.

Salah races to 146 Premier League goals

With this brace, Salah has raced to 146 goals in 240 Premier League appearances. The Egyptian has also amassed 63 assists. He has already scored seven goals this season in nine Premier League matches. Salah is Liverpool's highest goal-scorer in the Premier League (144). Overall, he has netted 194 goals for the Reds in all competitions.

Liverpool scripted this Premier League record against Everton

As per Opta, Liverpool have kept four consecutive clean sheets against Everton in the Premier League. This is their longest run without conceding against them in the top-flight league since April 1976. Liverpool's previous consecutive clean sheet record against Everton was nine league clean sheets on the bounce. Interestingly, this is Liverpool's second clean sheet of the current 2023-24 Premier League season.

Salah has broken these records in the Premier League

As per Opta, Salah has been directly involved in eight goals in 10 Premier League matches against Everton for the Reds (seven goals and an assist). He is only behind, Steven Gerrard, who has slammed home more goals for the Reds (nine) against Everton in the competition. Salah has either scored or assisted in each of his last 13 PL appearances at Anfield.

Here are some more records

As per Squawka, Alisson Becker has kept more Premier League clean sheets in 2023 than any other goalkeeper (12). Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk has played more games without losing against Everton than any other team in his career. (W8, D6, L0). Since 2000, Liverpool have scored 44 goals at home in the Premier League against Everton. They have suffered only a single defeat (home).