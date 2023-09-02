Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan: Decoding his stats

Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 02, 2023 | 04:53 pm 3 min read

Mason Greenwood has scored 35 goals in 129 matches for Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

English striker Mason Greenwood has joined La Liga outfit Getafe on a season-long loan. He will be back on the field after 19 months of inactivity at Manchester United following the alleged rape and domestic violence charges against him in October 2022. The allegations were made online and the player faced a lot of backlash. However, his charges were dropped in February 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Manchester United initially wanted Greenwood to join Erik ten Hag's roster for the current season but after massive backlash from the fans, they decided against it. Eventually, they decided that Greenwood would leave the club but the club would assist him in rebuilding his career away from Old Trafford. Hence, United are not charging any loan fee and paying the majority of his wages.

Manchester United released a statement on Greenwood joining Getafe

"Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe on a season-long loan. The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. "The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition." Greenwood has been out of action since January 2022 but will look to make the most of this opportunity.

A look at Greenwood's career stats

The 21-year-old joined the Manchester United youth academy in 2007 and since then he has remained at the club until now. He has played 34 matches for the Under-18 team, scoring 34 goals. Greenwood represented the Under-21 team in eight matches and he netted five times. He made it to the senior team in 2019 and has featured in 129 matches, netting 35 goals.

Breaking down Greenwood's Premier League numbers

Greenwood has featured in 83 Premier League matches and scored 22 goals. The youngster has provided four assists and created nine big chances. Out of his 161 attempts, only 67 were on target as he struck the woodwork five times. He amassed 1,733 passes and completed 75 crosses. The 2019-20 season was his best as he scored 10 league goals in 31 appegarances.

A look at his stats for Manchester United

The England international has represented Manchester United in 129 matches and scored 35 goals. Greenwood has featured in 83 Premier League matches, netting 22 goals. He has played in 10 UEFA Champions League matches, scoring twice. Whereas he returned with six goals from 18 Europa League fixtures. The 21-year-old scored thrice in 10 FA Cup matches. He scored twice in eight EFL Cup fixtures.

Getafe will hope that this move works

Getafe finished 15th in La Liga last season as they were only two points above relegation. This season they started with a 0-0 draw against Barcelona. They suffered a 3-0 defeat against Girona and finally earned a victory against Alaves. Getafe are short on goal-scoring options and therefore they roped in Greenwood. Borja Mayoral, who looks like their main man will need Greenwood's support.

