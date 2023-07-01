Sports

David de Gea's future at Manchester United remains uncertain: Details

David de Gea's future at Manchester United remains uncertain: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha July 01, 2023 | 12:03 am 3 min read

De Gea will be a free agent from Saturday (Source: Twitter/@D_DeGea)

Manchester United find themselves in a lot of trouble as David de Gea is all set to become a free agent from Saturday. The Spaniard may remain at Old Trafford by signing a new deal, but from Saturday he can speak with different clubs and sign a contract as a free player. As the clock ticks by, we decode the situation.

Why does this story matter?

De Gea has been at Old Trafford for 12 years and in these years he has seen a tremendous rise and also some falls. He was on a £375,000-a-week contract and negotiations for a new deal were agreed upon but changed at the last minute. Both parties are now said to be reflecting on the current situation at hand.

United backed out of an agreed deal with De Gea

As per The Athletic, De Gea had agreed to a much-lowered wages and signed the deal but the management changed its decision. Reportedly, the management has offered him another contract with an even lower salary. De Gea may not be the number-one choice next season and he too is weighing his options. For United, coming to this situation was uncalled for.

United to speak with De Gea after his wedding

As per several outlets, the team management has requested the Spanish custodian to not sign for any other club before they sort out any replacement. United are keen to have a face-to-face discussion with him and will be waiting for him as he returns from his wedding this weekend. Some reports suggest that De Gea may ultimately end up staying at Old Trafford.

A look at his overall numbers for Manchester United

De Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid. In these 12 years at Old Trafford, he has amassed 545 appearances for the Red Devils. Only seven players have completed this feat. He has bagged eight trophies in this period. He also owns four United Player of the Year honors. He has mustered 147 clean sheets in 415 Premier League appearances.

Options in the keeping department for Man United

United have triggered a one-year option for veteran keeper Tom Heaton. However, the veteran has keen interest from Luton. Meanwhile, Dean Henderson has returned to the club to recover from the thigh injury he sustained during his loan spell with Nottingham Forest last season. United, who have other areas to address, are looking at keepers but would want De Gea to stay.

Share this timeline